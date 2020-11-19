Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

EMR opened at $76.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

