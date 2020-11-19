Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

