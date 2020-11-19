Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $59.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Encore Wire by 737.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.