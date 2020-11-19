Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $436,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.96 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

