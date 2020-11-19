Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $436,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.96 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
