Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.08. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 45.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 211.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

