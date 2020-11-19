Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 59,960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 622,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,292 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

