Fifth Third Bancorp Has $44.77 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

