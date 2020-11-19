Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 29,252 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $172.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

