Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $282.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.