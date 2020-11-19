Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

NOW opened at $507.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,390 shares of company stock worth $31,586,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.