Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

