Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

