Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,976 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $515,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

