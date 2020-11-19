Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

