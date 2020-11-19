Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,332 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,159 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

