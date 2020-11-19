Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,044 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.