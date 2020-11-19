Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Eastern Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.7% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

