First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by 420.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25.
In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
