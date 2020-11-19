First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by 420.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 75.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

