Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years.

FL opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

