FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By DA Davidson

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

WMT opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

