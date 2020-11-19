FY2021 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

WMT stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.