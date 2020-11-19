Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.