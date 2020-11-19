(GRT.TO) (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

