Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $14.33 on Monday. Guild has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.