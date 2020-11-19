Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

