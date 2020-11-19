Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

HPE stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,017 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,924,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

