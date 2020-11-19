IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Insider Sells £11,981.90 in Stock

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

Shares of LON:IDE opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.17. IDE Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.25 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

