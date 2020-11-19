Independent Research Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92)

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.07. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 12 month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 12 month high of €52.15 ($61.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

