Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

