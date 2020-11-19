Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares None Dividend of $1.53

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.66.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

