Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares None Dividend of $1.53

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

IIIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.