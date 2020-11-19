Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

