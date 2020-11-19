Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $40.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Insiders sold 126,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

