Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $733.38 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

