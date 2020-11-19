iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

