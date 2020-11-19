Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.23 ($27.33).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €20.24 ($23.81) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.78.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

