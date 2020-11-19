Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

