Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 14th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Kaman has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE KAMN opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
