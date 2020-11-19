Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 14th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Kaman has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KAMN opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

