Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.56.
About Stolt-Nielsen
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.