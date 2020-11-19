Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

