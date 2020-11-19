L Brands (NYSE:LB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

LB stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.