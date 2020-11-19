Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 24,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 133,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on LINX. TheStreet upgraded Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Linx (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

