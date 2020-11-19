Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

LBLCF opened at $51.39 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

