Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nov 19th, 2020

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

