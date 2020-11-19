Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.35.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

