MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,738.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,606.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,507.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

