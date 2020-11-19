MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 11.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,266 shares of company stock worth $47,230,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.96 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.