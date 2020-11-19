McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

McAfee stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. McAfee has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.78.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

