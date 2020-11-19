Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.