Morgan Stanley Boosts Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Price Target to $80.00

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

BLI stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $98.93.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

