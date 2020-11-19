Morgan Stanley Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $127.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

