MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue None Dividend of $3.50 on December 15th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 58.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.